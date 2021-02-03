VIP-Media: Meet Dustin Vann: The Brand Expert Who Leads Trusy Social, An Influencer Growth Agency Helping Thousands Build Their Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Dustin Vann understands current trends. He knows that today, products and services should not only be of good quality, but the creators have to look for a person of recognized trajectory or one who is "followed" by many people to help them reach more people in advertising products.

Let's say, for example, basketball shoes. It is not the same to show a pair of them on their own than to show them being worn by Michael Jordan. It is a huge value-added for the product.

Those people who have the power to attract large numbers of followers and create trends are called influencers. They are in a way a type of company, and like any company, they also seek to grow, to work with big brands, and thus build a symbiotic relationship where both parties win. This is where Dustin Vann comes in.

Dustin Vann was born and currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama. Dustin studied business and marketing at the University of Alabama and is currently the President of Digital and E-Commerce Ventures at local venture capital firm Comer Companies.

In addition, Dustin is the operating CEO of one of Comer Companies' portfolio companies, Trusy Social, which he founded in 2019 and is an influencer growth agency. Trusy has brought a new and unique opportunity to brands, businesses, and influencers looking for a reliable path to substantial account growth and the ability to monetize their brand presence, primarily through Instagram and TikTok.

"We were motivated to start Trusy Social because the need for innovation in the Influencer Marketing industry was at an all-time high. knew that with the right innovation, leadership, and development, we could add a ton of value to the influencers, brands, and businesses we would get to work with. Having seen how the big agencies treat 'social media' as a whole led us to create an alternative services agency that is 'up to date' with every change and trend in the industry, giving us the ability to provide our clients with the highest quality services in the industry," Dustin explains.

With Trusy Social, Dustin is helping clients scale and monetize their Instagram audiences. The agency understands that Instagram followings have become one of the greatest profit centers for online businesses.

Moreover, through Trusy's Celebrity Partnership service, Trusy has partnered its clients with some of the largest influencers in the world.

"We all know Instagram is huge, but up to this point, no one has offered truly effective growth strategies that are necessary to build and grow a profitable Instagram following. Instagram followings have quickly become one of the greatest profit centers for online businesses. Period. The problem is, no one has figured out how to control and deliver growth on Instagram consistently." Reads the website.

Since it was founded, Trusy Social, under Dustin's leadership, has serviced over 10,000 clients and worked with top influencers, brands, and businesses to leverage their social media presence in order to gain massive followings, generate new business leads, facilitate influencer/brand partnerships and more.

Part of this success is due to the fact that Trusy prioritizes their customer service. Dustin knows that the customer is the most important part of every business. He understands this and takes it into account in all of his business ventures.

"There is nothing more important than customer service. Your offer/product/service is not more important, your brand is not more important, and neither are your business processes/systems. So make no mistake: customer service should always be your number one priority." Dustin states.

Before his work with Comer Companies and Trusy Social, Dustin spent five years working inside of creative agencies, freelancing for startups, and building startup businesses of his own in various industries. This is why he knows what it takes to start a business. When asked about how important mindset is when starting a business, he said:

"My advice to those trying to start their own business is: don't quit. Plain and simple, I have given this advice to many people who have invited me to coffee to talk about an idea or a new business they have started. You are going to want to quit, and sometimes it may be in your best interest to accept failure in a venture or pursuit, but if your goal is to be a successful entrepreneur, you can't let a failure force you to quit. I've had my share of failures in business life, but I've never given up, I've never quit." Dustin advises.

