Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
03.02.2021 | 16:29
NEO Finance AB: Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of
NEO Finance, AB, legal entity code 303225546, registered address at A.
Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), an Extraordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 3 February 2021 at 10:00
a.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at A.
Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius. 

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 3
February 2021, adopted the following resolutions: 

Adopted decisions:

  1. Approval of the rules for granting Company's shares to employees.


Approve the rules on granting Company's shares to employees as per the attached
draft. 



Head of Administration
Aiva Remeikiene
Email: aiva@neofinance.com

