Tixl gGmbH: German Tixl introduces Game-Changing Interoperable Smart Contracts for its Autobahn Network, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot and others

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Blockchain-developing Tixl gGmbH from Hamburg, Germany, announced that the company will offer developers the option to build fully interoperable Smart Contracts and dApps for Tixl's minimum-fee, high speed, interoperable Autobahn Network. These Smart Contracts can also be called from any connected platform, i.e. Bitcoin, Ethereum, BSC or, Polkadot.

The crypto world today is seeing growing numbers of networks integrate, or develop, their own Smart Contract execution engines. This leads to an ecosystem where there are many different types of dApps running in different networks. Increasingly, developers of a dApp want it to run in different networks at the same time and also with the same underlying token model. In situations where all involved networks support the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), these developers can usually deploy their existing Ethereum Smart Contract code to these networks and then simply use it. Even in a favorable scenario, they still need a bridge to transport their own tokens to the other network.

There is, however, a large drawback with this solution that applies to many dApps. Taking the decentralized exchange Uniswap as an example: The Uniswap dApp can easily be deployed to other EVM based networks, such as e.g. Binance Smart Chain. However, the liquidity which exists on the Ethereum Network cannot easily be used on the Binance Smart Chain side. With Tixl's chain agnostic architecture, one could deploy some Decentraliced Exchange (DEX) dApp, similar to Uniswap, into Tixl's Smart Contract validator network, and let it use the liquidity cross-chain e.g. from Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and the Autobahn Network.

Tixl's Smart Contract solution allows for any type of application and is not limited to specific use-cases. Tixl expects to see the following use-cases implemented by the community first:

Token creations depending on the functionality of the attached networks

Swap and exchange protocols

Token lock & staking concepts

NFTs and blockchain-based games

Once these Smart Contracts are available, anyone could e.g. build a DEX with cross-chain liquidity pools. If Tixl had cross-chain liquidity pools for its interoperable Autobahn Network, users would be able to swap all tokens in a decentralized way, with super-low fees.

With a Swap DEX connected to Tixl's Autobahn Network in the background, Tixl could also offer smart payment solutions because the seller of goods, or the recipient of amounts, can be offered the option to automatically swap into another currency and thus have no volatility or currency risk, for example, through a stablecoin.

In addition, Tixl can challenge the major business models of traditional banking in a decentralized way?-?using the Tixl Autobahn Network as a settlement layer.

The following gives an overview of Tixl's roadmap:

