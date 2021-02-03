Early Equity Plc - Board Changes

3 January 2021

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Board Changes

Early Equity Plc (AQSE: EEQP), announces that Mr Edwin Chua Siew Lian and Mr Barry Tee Lian Hing have resigned as directors of the Company with immediate effect.

Greg Collier, has been appointed as Acting Executive Chairman with immediate effect and Tracy Davy remains as an independent non-executive director.

It is the intention of the directors to strengthen the board through the appointment of at least one additional director and further announcements will be made in due course.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.