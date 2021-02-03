Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Announces New Research Report by Goldman Small Cap Research

IGI has partnered with Goldman Research to provide company research coverage and generate investor outreach

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, is performing independent research that will create greater awareness and exposure in the investor community around IGI Cybersecurity's outlook.

According to Goldman Research, IGI is uniquely positioned as a cybersecurity company that has built recurring revenue for both professional services and SaaS-based software platforms, such as patent-pending Nodeware®.

The latest IGI research report by Goldman Research states that Goldman believes IGI Cybersecurity is poised to emerge as one of the cybersecurity industry's fastest growing companies. In the report, it is noted that IGI Cybersecurity has commenced the first stage of its roll-up strategy, with an objective of consolidating its fragmented segment over the next few years. Based on our current corporate and strategic initiatives, Goldman Research predicts favorable growth rates ahead.

"Having followed some of the leading companies in cyber and security software during my time on Wall Street, I see many of the same attributes of a burgeoning leader in this space in IGI Cybersecurity," said Rob Goldman, Managing Director of Research at Goldman Small Cap Research. "It is rare to find a company with a strong history, seasoned management, and a best-in-class technology and approach that has stayed under the radar. I look forward to working with the IGI Cybersecurity team as a sponsored research partner and updating our subscribers and the investing public on upcoming events and initiatives."

IGI has partnered with Goldman Research to perform independent research that helps grow its exposure to the investor community and to share the IGI story to a broader base beyond its own shareholders. The partnership is part of the strategy that IGI has employed to help its growth and meet revenue goals.

"We are excited to be working with the Goldman Research team to gain broader exposure in the market and share our story as a growth-minded stock," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity. "Goldman is a reputable company that has done great research for other micro-cap companies. This type of research will help us continue to grow and realize our true market value."

Learn more at https://www.igius.com/investor-relations or view our latest Shareholders Letter at https://www.igius.com/newsroom.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI (Infinite Group, Inc.) works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. IGI is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

About Goldman Small Cap Research

Founded in 2009, by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, daily stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters. Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igius.com.

Contacts

For IGI:

Megan Brandow

IR@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

For Goldman:

Rob Goldman

Rob@goldmanresearch.com

(410) 609-7100

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627604/IGI-Cybersecurity-Announces-New-Research-Report-by-Goldman-Small-Cap-Research