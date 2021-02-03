The Iconic Agent: New Construction Marketing Resource For Realtors Now Available Online

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / based real estate marketing training company, The Iconic Agent, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. The website focuses on little known but effective lead generation strategies for realtors wanting to attract new construction home buyers. The Iconic agent's training and mentoring program focus on Iconic Agent - new construction marketing for realtors.

According to the Damon Greene, the founder, a majority of realtors tend to overlook new construction homes and focus on the limited resale inventory, due in part to increased home sales during the pandemic.

Greene mentioned that while most agents across the country are competing over listings and resales, the new construction market is highly overlooked and yields opportunities for agents willing to shift and discover how to attract new home leads and buyers.

Real estate agents that do well selling new construction keep a steady pipeline of potential clients and follow up regularly. Without knowing how to market new construction homes, agents across the country are missing out on a goldmine of opportunity.

Damon Greene of The Iconic Agent explains, "The Iconic Agent website and training offers a simple 3-step process that shows real estate agents how to use data to dictate decisions and attract quality leads with a real intent to buy. We literally get Google to tell realtors what buyers are looking for. Then have the prospects contact the realtor instead of the realtor chasing down prospects."

In other words, the newly launched website helps realtors avoid the guesswork and stress of unqualified leads by showing agents how to set up a system that encourages leads interested in buying to reach out directly to agents.

Many new home buyers desire new construction because a newly built home allows buyers the opportunity to get exactly what they are looking for from the ground up.

"The Iconic Agent New Construction Marketing Mastery is a proven system that attracts new construction buyers," clarifies Greene. "This is not like the typical lead generation service or regurgitated Facebook real estate lead generation course. Our clients build a quality pipeline and close deals. They don't deal with endless dead-end leads anymore. We help agents build the confidence required to sell at any price point they desire and do so repeatedly. I personally work with clients to make sure they get results."

Greene also stated that "In 2020 alone, even in the midst of a pandemic we have helped agents sell new construction homes and generate an additional sale or two all the way up to agents that have had made dozens of sales, all with the same system and all with an ROI over 500X. What our agents have access to is a proven system and hands-on help from our team to ensure success".

The Iconic Agent is so confident in their methods that they provide a free 40-minute training video for real estate agents where they give away the entire 3 step process in detail so agents can put the strategy work immediately.

A key point Greene makes is that today's buyers use search engines rather than social media platforms when looking for a home. While a relatively small fraction of buyers do use social media platforms such as Facebook, they are far more likely to initiate a search on a search engine, such as Google or Bing. Since Google has the highest search traffic in the world, by a wide margin, it is the logical choice for agents who want quality leads that turn into buyers.

Greene and the team at The Iconic Agent note that selling new construction homes is one of the easiest sales a realtor can make for a few key reasons. For one, realtors have to deal with much less stress of limited inventory. Next, realtors who put The Iconic Agent's lessons into practice will be able to build a high-quality pipeline of new construction buyer leads, allowing them to access a pool of potential buyers in the future. This alone, having a steady pipeline, helps eliminate the average agent's need to live commission to commission.

Finally, In 2021 Greene mentioned plans to launch a new construction marketing podcast where he'll speak with various industry leaders and share insights and strategies for agents to excel in real estate marketing and new construction lead generation.

In regards to the podcast, Greene states, "Due to client success, it only makes sense to expand the reach of what we teach and to become a useful resource for real estate agents across the country. Launching a podcast is a great way to introduce agents to new information, and it'll continue to reinforce our mission."

