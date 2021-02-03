Global educational toys market is set to grow by USD 24.30 bn during 2020-2024 and register a CAGR of about 15%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Engino.net Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Ravensburger AG, and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:

Product Academic Toys Cognitive Toys Motor Skills Toys Other Toys

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Age Group 0-4 Years 4-8 Years Above 8 Years



Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the educational toys market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Engino.net Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Ravensburger AG, and VTech Holdings Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Educational Toys Market size

Educational Toys Market trends

Educational Toys Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing popularity of green toys is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the educational toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the educational toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors

