Global educational toys market is set to grow by USD 24.30 bn during 2020-2024 and register a CAGR of about 15%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Engino.net Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Ravensburger AG, and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Academic Toys
- Cognitive Toys
- Motor Skills Toys
- Other Toys
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Age Group
- 0-4 Years
- 4-8 Years
- Above 8 Years
Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the educational toys market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Engino.net Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Ravensburger AG, and VTech Holdings Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Educational Toys Market size
- Educational Toys Market trends
- Educational Toys Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the growing popularity of green toys is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the educational toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Educational Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the educational toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Academic toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cognitive toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motor skills toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Age
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age
- 0-4 years Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 4-8 years Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Above 8 years Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Age
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
