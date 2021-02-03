The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

3 February 2021

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from 1 March 2021, Professor Dame Kay Davies, a non-executive Director of the Company, will join the Board of Oxford Biomedica plc as a non-executive Director.

- END -

Contact information:

Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary