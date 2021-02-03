The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, February 3
3 February 2021
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from 1 March 2021, Professor Dame Kay Davies, a non-executive Director of the Company, will join the Board of Oxford Biomedica plc as a non-executive Director.
Contact information:
Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
