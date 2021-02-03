ShelterZoom's DocuWalk and Humanity 2.0 Sign Strategic Partnership to Power Impact Initiatives with Document Management Solution

Award-winning hyperledger-based productivity app ("DocuWalk") will build out first ever partnership platform for Humanity 2.0 initiative

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a Hyperledger blockchain-based SaaS document management platform (DocuWalk), announced today it has signed a strategic public-private partnership with Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology and thought-leadership in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican).

The partnership will support and power Humanity 2.0's impact programs by providing a dynamic and secure document management solution that handles, processes and distributes participating entities documents and agreements to all engaged collaborators. The platform is expected to launch in March 2021.

Matthew Sanders, CEO and Co-founder of Humanity 2.0 commented; "ShelterZoom is committed to the development of bold and innovative technologies and has some very advanced blockchain services in play. We are looking to work with ShelterZoom to establish a safe and secure platform to help advance our aligned goals of integrating new technology for the betterment of humanity. Humanity 2.0 is looking forward to working closely with ShelterZoom to build on the missions of both organizations."

Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO and Co-founder of ShelterZoom and DocuWalk commented; "We are excited to be working with an initiative with a powerful mission like Humanity 2.0. This collaboration will help support and advance our aligned missions of integrating technology in a safe and sustainable way that will achieve the human flourishing initiative."

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, creator of DocuWalk, provides blockchain-based SaaS software that underpins the daily operations of businesses around the world. As first-to-market leaders in the space, ShelterZoom delivers a new type of highly private and secure document and contract platform to fully support remote operations with virtual negotiation rooms and blockchain signatures. A full suite of tools brings together multiple platforms into one central, secure workspace so businesses around the world can work seamlessly whether they are in-person or operating from remote locations. In just two years the company's footprint has expanded to several countries outside the U.S. and continues to see strong demand from around the globe.

For more information: www.docuwalk.com | www.shelterzoom.com| Facebook| Twitter | LinkedIn

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit, NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing impediments to human flourishing through the use of technology and human ingenuity. A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery of Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

For more information: humanity2-0.org| Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

