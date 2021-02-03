Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Khashbat Dashteseren as Special Advisor to ION, based in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Dr. Dashteseren is a geologist and scholar with an extensive amount of experience exploring various minerals in Mongolia and has served with the Urban Development for the Department of Urban Development and Investment in Mongolia. Dr. Dashteseren was also the Chief Geologist at Geolink LLC before moving on to hold the role of Chief Executive Officer. Following that, Dr. Dashteseren worked as an Exploration Manager for Resource Partners Group. He has also spent a considerable amount of time researching laboratory analysis methods for lithium at the Akita University in Japan.

Dr. Dashteseren holds a PhD in Lithium Mineralization from the Mongolian University of Science and Technology, Ulaanbaatar, and is a Professional Geologist accredited by the Mongolian Professional Institute of Geology and Mining as well as a Professional Engineer accredited by the Mongolian Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy.

"We are very pleased to have an individual of Dr. Dashteseren's caliber join our local team in Mongolia. His appointment further illustrates the potential of the Mongolian people and provides the company with an unparalleled lithium exploration technical team in country," stated ION Energy's CEO, Ali Haji, on the addition of Dr. Dashteseren as a Special Advisor.

The Company also announces that it has granted to certain consultants and insiders of the Company an aggregate of 685,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to purchase common shares under the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each Stock Option is exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years from the date of grant. The Stock Options will vest immediately and be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

