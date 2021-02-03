Webcor Construction LP: Webcor Reorganizes Operations to Streamline Planning and Delivery Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Webcor, a leading California general contractor, has reorganized key elements of its Operations unit, establishing two new groups: Project Planning and Project Delivery. The move streamlines the company's planning and construction efforts and allows Webcor to focus on consistent execution regardless of a project's location or market sector.

"Under this structure, regional Operations groups will share specialty expertise with whatever pursuit or project can benefit from it, regardless of location," says Matt Rossie, Webcor's chief operating officer. Rossie was named COO in April 2020. The reorganization follows his in-depth review of the previous Operations structure.

Senior Vice President Jit Pahilajani will lead the Project Planning group, assuming responsibility for all preconstruction efforts from the pursuit phase to the awarding of the project. Project Delivery will be led by Senior Vice President Greg Chauhan, who will ensure project planning work is carried forward seamlessly into the construction phase.

The Project Planning group will be responsible for project pursuits and preconstruction. The group will include the planning units of the following departments:

Preconstruction & Estimating

Design Quality & Management

Field Coordination & Scheduling

Project Support

Virtual Design & Construction

Contract Compliance

"Organizing these groups under Jit will enable us to provide the best skills from every region wherever they can deliver the greatest benefit," Rossie says. "By leveling resources across the entire company, we will have greater flexibility in providing the best possible service to each individual client while ensuring the most consistent execution and highest quality."

"These changes will also foster greater collaboration across the entire company," Rossie adds.

The new structure of Project Delivery mirrors the organization of the Project Planning teams. The Project Delivery group comprises the following relevant business units:

Design Quality & Management

Field Coordination & Scheduling

Project Support

Project Controls

Virtual Design & Construction

Field Innovation & Quality Control

Corporate Quality Assurance

Facade Management

Field Operations

Safety

Organizing these groups under Chauhan will deliver the same advantages Webcor will see from the Project Planning group: flexibility, consistency, and quality.

"It is no mistake that some groups fall under both Planning and Delivery," Rossie explains. "Just as Jit will need to understand and have input on delivery, Greg will be very involved in planning efforts. These two groups will have a highly collaborative relationship to ensure successful project lifecycles and continuous improvements throughout Operations, with feedback loops to ensure we are benefiting from lessons learned."

"Jit and Greg will work closely with Gust Soteropulos, Senior Operations VP for Webcor's Southern California projects, and Tom Taylor, Senior Operations VP for Northern California," Rossie says.

The introduction of these two groups will also benefit Webcor Craft, which comprises Webcor's self-perform divisions: Webcor Concrete, Webcor Drywall, and Webcor Carpentry.

"As a team, we are more committed than ever to bringing the strengths of Webcor Craft to our core-and-shell projects," Rossie says. "We have demonstrated that we can realize greater control and efficiency with our highly skilled self-perform forces."

About Us

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost-effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Greenest Builders in California, Healthiest Employers, Top Corporate Philanthropists, Best Places to Work and Largest California Construction Firms, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

