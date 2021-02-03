DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.00 billion floating rate note with a coupon of SOFR+36bps (ISIN: US902674YC83 / USH7220NAK66 (144a / RegS) ) maturing on 9 February 2024 and a 3-year USD 1.00 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 0.45 percent (ISIN: US902674YB01 / USH7220NAJ93 (144a / RegS) ) maturing on 9 February 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9 February 2021.

