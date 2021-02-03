The global corporate training market has the potential to grow by USD 52.7 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report highlights key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report Instantly for a More Detailed Analysis

The expanding SMB market will be crucial in driving the growth of the global corporate training market during the forecast period. Enterprises across the world are increasingly emphasizing training activities to impart relevant knowledge to their employees. The adoption of e-learning helps in reducing employees' working hours and enhance the convenience of maintenance, updating, and storing information. Also, the adoption of e-learning significantly reduces the cost of training. This is encouraging organizations, especially the ones with limited budgets to implement e-learning solutions.

"The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth. Also, the introduction of IoT and wearable devices will positively impact the market as well as the education services industry in the forthcoming years," says an analyst at Technavio.

Corporate Training Market: Competitive Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., and Franklin Covey Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this corporate training market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Top Five Vendors in the Global Corporate Training Market:

Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. operates its business through segments such as Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. Key programs offered by the company include Photoshop basics for eLearning designers and Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate Program.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Infrastructure Platforms, Applications, Security, and Other products. Key programs offered by the company include CCNA Preparation Bundle and Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0.

City Guilds Group

City Guilds Group operates its business through segments such as City Guilds, ILM, Kineo, The Oxford Group, and Other. Key programs offered by the company include vocational qualifications and workforce management trainings.

D2L Corp.

D2L Corp. operates its business through segments such as K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate Learning. Key training programs offered by the company include customer support training, leadership development, and technical skills for corporate organizations.

Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. offers a range of corporate training solutions related to leadership development, execution, increasing productivity, building trust, customer loyalty, sales performance, education, and government/law enforcement.

