BERLIN, Februar 3 (WNM/Moritz Enders) - The Kazakh-Russian-Belarusian "United Transport and Logistics Company - Eurasian Rail Alliance" (UTLC ERA) alone transported 546,900 TEU (standard containers) by rail from Europe to China and from China to Europe in 2020. In so doing, it was responsible for 91% of all rail freight transport on the broad-gauge tracks of the New Silk Road. And Alexei Grom, CEO of the company, is of the opinion that the volume of goods transported along this Eurasian route could ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...