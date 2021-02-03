Legal Risk Services Inc.: Legal Risk Services, Inc and Corrio, SPC Partner to Bolster Inmate Communications Across the U.S.

LEBANON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Legal Risk Services, Inc (LRS) has announced it has entered into a long-term Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Seattle-based social purpose corporation Corrio SBC to provide a nationwide voice messaging technology service for incarcerated people, allowing them to remain in contact with family, friends and professionals. Under the collaboration, Legal Risk Services, Inc will market Corrio's patented voice messaging technology, in all 50 states of the US market, through its wholly-owned trade name People's Justice TelLink Powered by Corrio.

"This partnership represents a major milestone in the inmate telecommunications industry, providing incarcerated people across the country with a new way of keeping connected with key support networks and ensuring they are able to access critical legal counsel and financial aid", said Vincent J. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Legal Risk Services, Inc. "As well as serving those in federal and state prisons, we are focused on reaching underserved and hard to reach populations, such as those incarcerated in thousands of county jails across the country."

According to the Urban Institute's Justice Policy Center, half of all prisoners lose touch with friends and family while in prison, yet research illustrates the importance of maintaining social connections while incarcerated to be successful on release. The partnership further supports Corrio's mission to transform prison communications for inmates and their families, allowing them to sustain relationships with vital outside support networks.

"This is a crucial time to enable better communication in correctional facilities since the pandemic has blocked visitations and left incarcerated people feeling very isolated and without regular access to legal counsel," commented Alex Peder, CEO and co-founder of Corrio. "We're excited about this partnership and the opportunity to expand our patented voice messaging technology services nationwide - geographically becoming one of the largest providers of inmate communication services and enabling us to support even more incarcerated people."

People's Justice TelLink Powered by Corrio will be available in Spring 2021. For more information visit: www.Tellink.co

About Corrio

Corrio, SPC (Corrio), is a privately-held Social Purpose Corporation, committed to lowering recidivism through family communication by providing voice, text and other services to incarcerated men and women. Corrio currently operates a patented voicemail, text and email messaging system for inmates, their families, friends and professionals. Corrio messaging works in conjunction with the existing inmate telephone system (ITS). Corrio messaging is available across the United States.

About Legal Risk Services

Legal Risk Services, Inc (LRS) provides direct-to-consumer legal plan products and services through its nationwide Discount Legal Plan which is authorized to conduct business by the American Bar Association's Group Legal Services Association (GLSA). LRS provides members of the general public with post-arrest and post-conviction criminal defense-related services, as well as family law and immigration defense law matters, through the legal plan's nationwide attorney network. LRS offers its customers flexible financing options so they can pay for their legal fees, which they might not otherwise be able to afford. No other legal plan in America provides its customers a financing option. LRS owns the registered trademark "Discount Legal Plan" and all logos, service marks and the like currently used in the operation of its business. Additionally, LRS is a partner in several other court-related service providers including People's Justice, LLC, a Pro Se (Do-It-Yourself), and Divorces and More. Both are direct-to-consumer legal document providers. LRS wholly-owns Nationwide Virtual Paralegal Services, LLC, a virtual paralegal service for lawyers on a nationwide basis. LRS also wholly-owns Habitats of Hope, LLC, which provides sober living facilities specializing in drug and alcohol addiction-related services for individuals on a pretrial and court-ordered basis. LRS fully-owns a group legal plan trading as "HELP Legal Plan", which provides legal plan products and services on a group basis. LRS also jointly-owns American Prison Advisors, LLC, a prison consulting firm that counsels high-net-worth individuals and business entities facing criminal or regulatory charges on how to best navigate through the investigative or sentencing process. It also offers a digital library of self-help, educational and motivational videos, books and courses to prisons and consumers. LRS jointly-owned People's Justice TV, LLC is a new legal and criminal justice-related media company centered around the criminal justice system, drug and alcohol treatment, immigration, DIY legal services and other court-related matters.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for reasons unforeseen. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Legal Risk Services Inc. and or Corrio SPC to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under U.S. federal securities laws, Legal Risk Services, Inc. and or Corrio SPC undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

