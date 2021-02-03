NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12.1 Million Follow-On Offering for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq:BVXV)

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and ultimately commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses. The Company had been developing M-001, a novel influenza vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. In seven Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials designed to test for immunogenicity, the Company was able to demonstrate M-001 was effective in stimulating an immune response to a broad range of influenza virus strains. In October 2020, the Company completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 which failed to meet the trial's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. The Company is now pursuing opportunities in the infectious disease space, including exploring several alternatives for development of a pipeline of assets.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

