Cecilia Edström resigns as CEO of Bactiguard

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilia Edström has today informed the Board that she wishes to resign as CEO of Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) after seven years in the Executive Management team. The Board will therefore initiate the recruitment of a new CEO. Cecilia Edström will continue in her role as CEO until her successor has been appointed and is available for re-election as a member of the Board.

"I have been CEO of Bactiguard for one year and it may seem like a short time, but I have been part of the executive management team for seven intensive years. It has been an incredibly exciting period, both for me and the company. Bactiguard has gone from being a privately owned company with a few B2B customers to a mid-cap company on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. Today, we have an almost global market presence, some of the world's leading MedTech companies as licensing partners and a promising B2C business after the acquisition of Vigilenz", says Cecilia Edström.

"2020 has been a challenging year and we have built for the future. Vigilenz and the wound care products that came with the acquisition are now integrated into Bactiguard and our product portfolio. We recently made an important breakthrough in our partnership with Zimmer Biomet, with the CE mark for their trauma implants, and we are now preparing for launch in 2021. The management team has been strengthened by experienced leaders and we are entering 2021 as a stronger company. Therefore, I believe now is the right time to hand over to a new CEO who can set the bar for the coming five-year period and take Bactiguard to the next level", Cecilia Edström concludes.

"Cecilia Edström has held important key positions, both as CFO, deputy CEO and CEO of Bactiguard. Since the IPO in 2014, she has contributed to developing the company both commercially and structurally, with improved profitability. During her period as deputy CEO and CEO, Cecilia initiated and developed the partnership with Zimmer Biomet, led the integration of Bactiguard's first acquisition and established a new management team, in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern times. I and the board are both grateful and impressed by this", says Christian Kinch Chairman of the Board.

"In the phase that Bactiguard is now entering, with a focus on accelerating global growth, we need broad commercial experience in both the B2B and B2C MedTech segments. The next CEO therefore needs to have solid experience in international establishment and expansion. Cecilia will continue as CEO until we have found the right candidate for the role and we are pleased that she has expressed an interest in continuing as a board member", Christian Kinch concludes.

Cecilia Edström has been Bactiguard's CEO since February 2020, when she succeeded the main owner and founder Christian Kinch. She was employed by the company prior to the IPO in 2014 and has been both CFO, deputy CEO and responsible for business development.

