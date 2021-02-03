United States Antimony Corporation Announces Closing of $10.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement with certain institutional investors to purchase a total of approximately $10.7 million of its common stock and warrants.

Roth Capital Partners served as sole placement agent. After the placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, the company received net proceeds of approximately $9.9 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, including to improve infrastructure at its Mexico and Montana antimony installations, to fund a geochemical, geological and geophysical program at its Los Juarez property, to fund corporate governance expenses, and to retire certain indebtedness.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252193) relating to the shares of common stock issued in the registered direct offering was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 19, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2021. A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The unregistered warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

About United States Antimony Corporation

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 643

Thompson Falls, MT 59873

406.827.3523

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627687/United-States-Antimony-Corporation-Announces-Closing-of-107-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering