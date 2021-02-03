TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that on February 1, 2021 the directors of TDG granted a total of 3,487,500 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.35, pursuant to TDG's stock option plan.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 57,335,335 common shares issued and outstanding; at December 31st 2020, TDG had approximately $4.85 million cash in treasury.

