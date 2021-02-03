The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is poised to grow by USD 7.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the pharmaceutical contract packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry.
The pharmaceutical contract packaging market analysis includes the packaging and geography landscape. This study identifies the opportunities due to the patent expiration of drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical contract packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The pharmaceutical contract packaging market covers the following areas:
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Sizing
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Forecast
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Berlin Packaging
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Bilcare Ltd.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- FedEx Corp.
- SCHOTT AG
- WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by packaging
- Market segments
- Comparison by packaging
- Plastic bottles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Blister packs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pouches Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Parenteral containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pre-filled syringes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by geography
- Market segments
- Comparison by geography
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
- Berlin Packaging
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Bilcare Ltd.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- FedEx Corp.
- SCHOTT AG
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
