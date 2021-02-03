Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Costa Kladianos as the Company's new Vice President of Technology & Innovation and Liana Guiry as its new Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience.

Costa, who started with Canlan in October 2020, is a solutions-driven Information Technology Executive with over 15 years' experience and a track record of delivering on large scale and complex operational IT initiatives. His most recent experience was with Tennis Canada where he developed and executed a strategy to adapt to changing demographics of the average tennis fan by using social media, technology, content and deep analytics. This is a new position for Canlan and Costa is a great addition to the team as Canlan continues to make digital improvements and transform its industry-leading approach to customer engagement and service.

Liana, who started with Canlan on February 1, 2021, is a highly accomplished Marketing, Sales and Customer Experience Executive with extensive experience in progressive positions of leadership across global financial services, hospitality, and tourism. She has successfully led organizations through growth phases and most recently consulted with Meta Bees where she helped guide entrepreneurs in unifying brand and customer experience strategies. Previously, Liana held sales and marketing roles at Revera Inc., Delta Hotels and Resorts, Destination Ontario and AMEX. Liana will be an excellent addition to the Canlan team as the Company continues to drive brand growth and overall capability building to accelerate Canlan's leadership position in our markets.

"We are very excited to add both Liana and Costa to the Canlan executive team. Their breadth of experience, coupled with their passion for the industry will be tremendous assets for us as we continue to drive digital transformation throughout the company, bringing about further operational efficiency and improved customer experiences," said Joey St-Aubin, Canlan's president and CEO.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 18 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

