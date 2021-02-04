Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FSE: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab") announces that it has granted, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, an aggregate of 50,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to a consultant of the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a period of two years, expiring February 3, 2023.

About Canntab Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, a Cannabis Research License, and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that contemplate activities, events or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, they should not be relied upon and there can be no assurance that any of them will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations based on information currently available to management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those projected.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Larry Latowsky, Chief Executive Officer, +1 833 301-3812, larry@canntab.ca

Richard Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer, +1 833 301-3812, richard@canntab.ca

Frank Candido, Business Development and Investor Relations, 514-969-5530, Frank@canntab.ca



