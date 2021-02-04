Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that 2020 was a record year for the Company. Key accomplishments in 2020 included:

In February 2020, Red Cloud Securities Inc. became a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (" IIROC "), opening the door for new business opportunities including marketable financing and M&A mandates;

"), opening the door for new business opportunities including marketable financing and M&A mandates; Red Cloud Securities Inc. had its strongest year, helping to raise nearly C$1 billion for its mining clients across more than 100 financings; and

Red Cloud Securities Inc. led or co-led 11 brokered equity financings for gross proceeds of just under C$100 million.

In addition to achieving these milestones, Red Cloud has continued to invest in its business and improve and grow the scope of its service offerings to its mining clientele.

In 2020, the Company added new talent across its research, distribution, ECM, marketing, and media departments, including groups based in Vancouver, Canada and London, UK to support the Company's growing list of mining clients and to reach an expanding global metals and mining investor base. We are proud to announce the following key additions to our growing team:

Michael Mackasey, the former Head of Equity Capital Markets at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada, has joined Red Cloud Securities Inc. as Vice Chairman; and

David A. Talbot, former Director, Metals and Mining at Eight Capital and Dundee Capital Markets, has joined the Red Cloud Securities Inc. as Managing Director, Equity Research.

"The uncertainty of 2020, alongside unprecedented levels of Government and Central Bank accommodation, has spurred commodity prices and brought tremendous opportunity to the mining sector. This mining sector, for the better part of a decade, has been starved of the capital necessary to discover the essential new ore bodies for the coming decades." commented Company CEO Bruce Tatters. "The addition of Mike and David highlights Red Cloud's continued ability to attract top industry talent as we look to build North America's most robust mining-exclusive capital markets firm. The future is bright and this is only the beginning of what we expect to be a very lucrative bull market for mining investors."

Key Developments in 2020

Our dramatic growth in 2020 allowed Red Cloud to attract top professionals such as Michael Mackasey, the Company's new Vice Chairman. Mr. Mackasey is a highly experienced senior executive who has served in leadership roles at major domestic and international investment banks for much of his 40-year career. He spent the past 10 years as Vice Chairman and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada. He brings an extensive knowledge of domestic and international shareholder trends with a focus on mining. Over his career, he has provided financing, M&A advisory and capital advisory to mining companies across Canada, the United States and Australia. Mr. Mackasey will help to further business growth, as well as provide key oversight and guidance to Red Cloud.

Red Cloud Securities has grown its mining research team to seven members under the new guidance of David Talbot, who joined as Managing Director, Equity Research at year-end. Red Cloud Research initiated coverage on over 25 companies in the mining sector in 2020 and has expanded its total coverage to over 70 companies. Red Cloud's research team now has the broadest coverage of mineral exploration and development stage companies in Canada. Adding David's ten years' gold exploration experience and 18 year capital markets background will further this cause. Red Cloud welcomes all investors to access all of its research reports following registration at the Company's research portal at www.redcloudfs.com/research-home .

Red Cloud made significant investments in 2020 to deepen and broaden its distribution across all investor types. Six new sales professionals were added, and a Vancouver office was opened in early fall. Most recently, the Company established a London UK-based presence, hiring two capital markets professionals with strong investor relationships across Europe, Asia, and Australia. Investments in technology have bolstered our digital presence, offering location-specific online virtual roadshows, conferences, webinars, and dramatic growth in our social media presence.

Red Cloud Media has grown to nine specialized media professionals providing a full breadth of social media, graphic design, video production and web design services to our mining clients. No other capital markets firm combines such a comprehensive and wide breadth of media services and brand development solutions.

In 2020, we had the largest number of participants attending our conferences in Red Cloud's history. Our fall mining virtual conference had over 1,000 registered attendees over three days. Focused single-day themed conferences like our virtual silver conference last summer were also well attended. With a strong, diversified team, the Company is very well equipped to handle all non-deal marketing for clients.

Lastly, Red Cloud would like to announce the departure of its President, Paolo Lostritto. Mr. Lostritto joined Red Cloud in 2014 and was appointed President in 2016. In the early years of the Company, he was integral in helping to grow Red Cloud's client base and service offerings and to transition the Company from a marketing and advisory firm to a comprehensive capital markets service provider and registered Exempt Market Dealer. Chad Williams, Chairman of Red Cloud, stated, "On behalf of the team at Red Cloud, I would like to thank Paolo for his significant contributions to the Company over the past 6 years. His professionalism, positive energy, and team-first attitude will be sorely missed. We could not have asked for a better business partner and are looking forward to seeing the positive impact he has on his next ventures."

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

