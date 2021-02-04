The smart tracker market is poised to grow by USD 467.53 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the smart tracker market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rapid decline in the ASP of the smart tracker.

The smart tracker market analysis includes the technology and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of the rugged smart tracker as one of the prime reasons driving the smart tracker market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart tracker market covers the following areas:

Smart Tracker Market Sizing

Smart Tracker Market Forecast

Smart Tracker Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Chipolo d.o.o.

Innova Technology PTE Ltd.

Kaltio Technologies Oy

LugLoc

Mars Inc.

PB Inc. dba Pebblebee

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smart Tracking Technologies LLC

Tile Inc.

TrackR Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Luggage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Bluetooth Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cellular technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

GPS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

