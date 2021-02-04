Technavio has been monitoring the osteoarthritis therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on the segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Analgesics and NSAIDs are the leading segments in the market.

The availability of guidelines for disease management is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9%.

Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis. However, the high cost of treatment will challenge growth.

32%of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost of treatment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this osteoarthritis therapeutics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented as below:

Product Analgesics NSAIDs Corticosteriods Viscosupplements Others

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The osteoarthritis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Trends

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the availability of guidelines for disease management as one of the prime reasons driving the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of osteoarthritis therapeutics market vendors

