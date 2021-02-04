The menstrual cups market is expected to grow by USD 309.15 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The benefits of menstrual cups is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the lack of awareness regarding menstrual hygiene practices in developing countries will hamper the market growth.

Menstrual Cups Market: Distribution channel Landscape

By distribution channel, retail stores segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Menstrual Cups Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for Menstrual Cups in North America.

Companies Covered:

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc

Earth Care Solutions

LOON LAB Inc.

Lune Group Oy Ltd

Merula GmbH

Mooncup Ltd

Sckoon Inc

The FLEX Company

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for USD

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Reusable menstrual cups Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Disposable menstrual cups Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Business strategies

Public- and private-sector initiatives in creating awareness regarding

menstrual hygiene

Integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

Earth Care Solutions

LOON LAB Inc.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Me Luna GmbH

Merula GmbH

Mooncup Ltd.

Sckoon Inc.

The FLEX Company

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

