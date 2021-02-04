SAFEGUARDS | Hardgoods NO. 011/21

In January, BIFMA released an update to ANSI/BIFMA X6.4 - 2018 (Occasional Use Seating). The updated edition, now designated ANSI/BIFMA X6.4 - 2021, aids furniture manufacturers in addressing the continued rise in Americans' weight by increasing the test loads to reflect the current 95th percentile male weight of 275 lbs.

Consistent with the previous version and reflecting "occasional use", ANSI/BIFMA X6.4 - 2021 will be based upon halving the durability cycles of its related standard ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 (Public and Lounge Seating).

Occasional-use seating is normally used in indoor common/shared spaces such as waiting, reception, visitor seating in patient rooms, restaurant/dining/cafeteria settings and other gathering areas. Occasional-use seating may also be used in the home environment.

ANSI/BIFMA X6.4 defines specific tests, laboratory equipment, conditions of test, and recommended minimum levels to be used in the test and evaluation of the performance, durability, and structural adequacy of occasional-use seating units.

SGS Furniture Services

SGS adds value from the drawing board to the shop floor. With a full range of services, including product design analysis, component and product testing, auditing, inspection and retail store checks, SGS helps businesses deliver well-designed, functional, durable and safe products to their customers. They have the furniture industry, regulatory and technical expertise required to check a products' compliance against relevant standards and/or a manufacturer's own specifications. Learn more about SGS's Furniture Services. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested.

For enquiries, please contact:

Matthew McGarrity

Senior Technical Manager - Hardlines

t: +1 973 461 1505

