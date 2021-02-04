Global industrial automation control market will grow by USD 25.18 billion during 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the global industrial automation control market registered a YOY growth of 2.23% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203006047/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The 120-page report analyzes the industrial automation control market by product (sensors, DCS, drives, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The industrial automation control market is driven by the increasing focus on smart factories. In addition, the virtualization of automation control systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial automation control market.

The emergence of the latest technologies such as automation control systems has technologically disrupted industries such as aerospace, automotive, and heavy engineering. Also, operators in these industries are gradually transforming and digitalizing their manufacturing plants to improve efficiency and productivity. Besides, the integration of IIoT in smart factories is playing a significant role in connecting all the devices within a network. With the proliferation of smart factories, the demand for automation control systems is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Automation Control Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers a wide range of industrial automation control systems such as SCADA, DCS, PLC, Drives, and Sensors.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc operates its business through segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a wide range of industrial automation systems such as SCADA, PLC, Drives, and Sensors.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers a wide range of industrial automation systems such as DCS, PLC, SCADA, Drives, and Sensors.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers SmartControl Distributed Control Systems (DCS) and Predix HMI/SCADA.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers a wide range of industrial automation solutions such as DCS, SCADA, PLC, Drives, and Sensors.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Automation Control Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Sensors size and forecast 2019-2024

DCS size and forecast 2019-2024

Drives size and forecast 2019-2024

SCADA size and forecast 2019-2024

PLC size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Automation Control Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Automation Control Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Process industry size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete industry size and forecast 2019-2024

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Automation Market in Textile Industry Global automation market in textile industry is segmented by solution (hardware and software and services), component (field devices, control devices, and communication), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Terminal Automation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry Global terminal automation market in the oil and gas industry is segmented by product (hardware, software, and services), application (oil terminal and natural gas terminal), and geography (North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203006047/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/