Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)
Osaka, Japan, February 4, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021*1, as below.
1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
*** Announced on October 29, 2020.
2. Reasons for Revision
The forecast for net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company has been increased by 56.5 billion JPY, or 45.6%, to 180.5 billion JPY. This is primarily due to updated tax rate assumptions reflecting lower tax costs associated with on-going integration and optimization of the legal entities within our organizational structure.
Accordingly, the EPS forecast has been increased by 36.17 JPY, or 45.6%, to 115.56 JPY.
*1 In August 2020, Takeda announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited ("TCHC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda primarily focused on the consumer health care market in Japan, to Blackstone for a total value of 242.0 billion JPY*2. The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2021, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions. Takeda anticipates a pre-tax gain of approximately 140.0 billion JPY on the sale of shares of TCHC, to be recognized when the transfer of shares is executed and completed, however, it was not included in the previous forecast nor is it included in the revised forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. In consideration of the uncertainty of the exact timing of deal closure, Takeda will continue to assess the appropriate timing of inclusion of this event into its forecast.
*2 Enterprise value. Actual transfer price will be determined after adjustment for items including net debt and working capital.
3. Management Guidance
There are no changes to Management Guidance.
