PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal Q4 2020 Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 04-Feb-2021 / 09:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Board Recommends Q4 2020 Dividend Payment and Date of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 36.27 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2020. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. The record date for participation in the AGM is 26 April 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD8,157 million and EBITDA of USD2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 92880 EQS News ID: 1165682 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 04, 2021 01:19 ET (06:19 GMT)