Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
03.02.21
11:10 Uhr
14,000 Euro
-0,200
-1,41 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,10008:42
13,80014,20008:36
Dow Jones News
04.02.2021 | 07:52
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Severstal Q4 2020 Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

DJ Severstal Q4 2020 Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
Severstal Q4 2020 Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 
04-Feb-2021 / 09:18 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Board Recommends Q4 2020 Dividend Payment and Date of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF), one of the world's leading 
vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 36.27 roubles per share 
for the three months ended 31 December 2020. 
Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. The record date for 
participation in the AGM is 26 April 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021. The 
approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 
2021. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Evgeny Belov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
evgenii.belov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. 
Severstal reported revenue of USD8,157 million and EBITDA of USD2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production 
in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  92880 
EQS News ID:   1165682 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:19 ET (06:19 GMT)

SEVERSTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.