Starburst will deliver secure, scalable, and cost-effective analytics to its growing customer base

After more than three years of rapid sales growth in the U.S. and $164M in financing to date, Starburst is expanding go-to-market operations into Europe. Starburst is investing in the region to meet the growing demand from organizations looking to make faster and better decisions across all data, no matter where it lives.

Starburst has been a European-American company from the start, founded in 2017 by a group of leading database experts from Teradata and Facebook on both sides of the Atlantic. While the company has maintained a large engineering office in Poland since the beginning, the establishment of this UK office allows Starburst to better serve customers across the continent.

EMIS, a leading healthcare company, selected Starburst Enterprise, the world's fastest distributed SQL query engine to underpin its transformative EMIS-X Analytics platform with a single point of access to all data, regardless of where it resides. With Starburst, EMIS is able to deliver greater clinical intelligence and seamless, integrated care pathways across locations and organisations. EMIS joins a growing number of Starburst customers, including Comcast, Condé Nast, FINRA, and Zalando.

"By building an analytics platform that aggregates all data together with Starburst, no matter where it lives, we're able to empower clinicians and researchers with the best data access solutions available. What this means for EMIS customers is they're able to deliver better patient outcomes faster," said Richard Jarvis, chief analytics officer, EMIS. "Starburst offers a secure, high-performance query engine for our customers, while also ensuring cost savings and faster, more reliable data access."

EMIS serves 10,000 organizations across every major healthcare setting and securely stores millions of National Health Service (NHS) records harboring impactful insights. Finding a better way to make patient data available to customers in a reliable and scalable way, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where a large volume of important data is flowing in every day, was a critical business need this year.

"We are helping EMIS get faster and better access to data, so NHS organisations can now analyse patterns and derive insights across millions of patient records, which accelerates patient care and diagnosis," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder and CEO at Starburst. "In addition to partnering with EMIS, we're excited to announce our European expansion by establishing dedicated sales, marketing, and partner teams in our new UK office, concluded Borgman.

