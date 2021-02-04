Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - New Gold Discoveries

4 February 2021

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

NEW GOLDDISCOVERIES IN GLENISH LICENCE AREA

Extensive new gold-in-soil anomaly discovered 2km Northeast of the Glenish gold target

Gold outcrop discovery indicates extension of Glenish gold target mineralisation to East

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce further gold discoveries on its Glenish gold licence: a large new gold-in-soil anomaly, and a new gold mineralised outcrop indicating an extension of the Glenish Gold target.

The newly discovered gold-in-soil anomaly lies 2km northeast of the Glenish gold target and is located at Corlongford on the border between the Glenish gold licence and the Clontibret gold licence. The anomaly covers an area circa 500 metres by 400 metres and is bisected by the Orlock Bridge Fault Zone which is a major control on gold mineralisation in the Longford-Down Massif.

Rock chip sampling in the Glenish Licence area has discovered gold in bedrock in two areas, one within the Glenish gold target and adjacent to a previous gold mineralised zone announced (as announced by the Company on 30th April 2020) with values up to 0.2 g/t gold, the other 200 metres to the East of the Glenish gold target suggesting that the Glenish gold target may extend further than previously indicated by gold- in-soil sampling.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman commented:

"The continued progress on the Company's Glenish licence, including the discovery of a substantial new gold anomaly at Corlongford close to the border with the Clontibret licence, is highly encouraging and gives further credence to the estimates of 8.8 million potential contained ounces gold in the Clontibret-Clay Lake-Glenish gold target areas. This is in addition to the 517,000 ounces gold (JORC 2012) resource at Clontibret. I am looking forward to accelerated progress in the coming year as part of a joint venture relationship and the Company is planning accordingly."

