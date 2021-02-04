Australian and Chinese researchers have developed a novel catalyst for the production of green hydrogen from seawater via solar.From pv magazine Australia Researchers from Swinburne University's Centre for Translational Atomaterials and Shaanxi Normal University have developed a novel catalyst that can produce high-performance solar-triggered hydrogen from seawater. If there is one thing that we all know about seawater, it's that there is a lot of it, so it's no surprise that this scientific discovery has great potential. In order to utilize this new catalyst, the researchers had to develop ...

