The SunPower solar monitoring app draws inspiration for its user interface from unlikely non-energy sources such as Spider-Man.From pv magazine USA SunPower has launched its new mySunPower app, which allows homeowners to review and manage their energy generation, consumption, and battery storage settings from their mobile devices. The app will be available to download for SunPower Equinox customers from Feb. 16 on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It also will be available to all of SunPower's 285,000 monitoring customers at some point in the second quarter. The app will allow customers ...

