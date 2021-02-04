Bidders have until Feb. 22 to express interest in NTPC's latest PV tender. The state-owned power producer will offer solar capacity in three blocks of 245 MW at the Nokh Solar Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India State-owned power producer NTPC has opened domestic bidding for 735 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the Nokh Solar Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The capacity, to be auctioned off in three blocks of 245 MW each, will be awarded to multiple bidders in single and multiple blocks. The project will only use domestically manufactured cells and modules, ...

