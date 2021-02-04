Securitas continues strategy execution by launching business transformation in Europe and Ibero-America

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The business transformation of Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America targets an increase of the operating margin in the segments to around 6.5 percent and 6.0 percent respectively, upon completion in 2024. Items affecting comparability of approximately MSEK -1 400 and capital expenditure of approximately MSEK -1 100 are planned for the years 2021-2023.

In 2019, Securitas launched two major transformation programs in the Group. The first program radically modernizes the global IS/IT foundation throughout the Group and the second program is driving a business transformation in Security Services North America with the objective to improve efficiency. Important milestones have been reached by the two programs during 2020. The implementation is progressing well and is expected to be finalized according to plan by the end of 2021, in line with achieving the financial benefits of the programs by 2022.

Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO: "We will now continue the execution of our strategy by launching a business transformation program in Europe and Ibero-America. This program for Europe and Ibero-America aims to sharpen our capabilities at scale, both throughout and between countries, and is inspired by the transformation program we started in North America two years ago. Our clients' needs are evolving and serving them is our main priority, from global clients to the rapidly growing SME segment.

To this end we are making significant investments in IT systems to support our leaders and people with the latest tools and efficient processes. As part of the new program we will also build a dedicated solutions organization to accelerate the growth of our prioritized security solutions and electronic security business, as well as further strengthen and digitize our unparalleled guarding offering".

Related to the program, approximately MSEK -1 400 will be recognized as items affecting comparability over the course of the years 2021 to 2023. These costs relate primarily to the impairment of assets, systems integration and organizational restructuring charges. We will invest approximately MSEK -1 100 in capital expenditure related to this modernization.

The business transformation program in Europe targets an increase of the European operating margin to around 6.5 percent by 2024, with a first positive impact starting in 2022 and gradually increasing thereafter. In Security Services Ibero-America, the business transformation program targets an increase of the operating margin to around 6.0 percent by 2024.

