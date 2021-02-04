OR GROUP (Obuv Rossii Group; MOEX: OBUV), a nationwide retailer which manages a chain of 838 general stores in 335 cities and towns of Russia and a marketplace, and develops financial services, presents its operating results for December, 4Q and FY ended 31 December 2020.

DECEMBER 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

GMV accounted for RUB 1.060 bln.

Unaudited revenue was RUB 929 mln.

Revenue of westfalika.ru selling platform amounted to RUB 460 mln.

Wholesale revenue accounted for RUB 238 mln.

Revenue of Arifmetika LLC, the Group's member, was RUB 231 mln. The cash loans portfolio reached RUB 2.934 bln.

Group delivered over 300 ths. parcels within the partners PUP project, over 1.25 mln for 2020.

4Q 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

GMV amounted to RUB 3.901 bln.

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue decreased by 17.1% y-o-y to RUB 3.811 bln.

Total LFL revenue decreased by 19.9%.

Number of loyalty cards holders over 12 months increased by 11.4% y-o-y to 2.841 mln.

FY 2020 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

GMV amounted to RUB 10.312 bln.

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue decreased by 20.9% y-o-y to RUB 10.845 bln.

Total LFL revenue decreased by 11.9%.

Portfolio size in installment payments decreased by 19.9% to RUB 2.564 bln, portfolio size in cash loans increased by 17.3% to RUB 2.934 bln.

Anton Titov, CEO of OR GROUP, comments:

2020 was one of the most challenging years for our company and Russian non-food retail. Nevertheless, we forecast revenues of RUB 11 bln for 2020 as per IFRS. Having successfully adapted to the new conditions and prioritizing diversification, we have created the basis for further growth.

In November 2020, we announced our plans for changing the positioning and rebranding which represents our areas of focus the development of omnichannel trade model and marketplace, priority for online sales, service and logistics component. Moving beyond the fashion segment we open up new opportunities for growing revenue, EBITDA and profit.

About OR GROUP (http://obuvrus.com)

OR GROUP (Obuv Rossii) is a nationwide retailer operating a modern selling platform and marketplace westfaliika.ru. OR GROUP was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

