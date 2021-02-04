First North Denmark: BactiQuant A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that BactiQuant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 February 2021. Name: BactiQuant ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417730 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BACTIQ ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 18,447,865 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 24231712 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213689 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------------------- 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838332