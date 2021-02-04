Anzeige
12,70012,90010:02
Dow Jones News
04.02.2021 | 08:31
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Reports 7.5% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2020

DJ Magnit Reports 7.5% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2020 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Reports 7.5% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2020 
04-Feb-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Magnit Reports 7.5% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2020 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (4 February, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces its 4Q and FY 2020 operating and unaudited financial results. 
 
4Q 2020 key operating and financial highlights: 
  - Total revenue increased by 10.6% y-o-y to RUB 407.2 billion; 
  - Net retail sales reached RUB 395.2 billion representing 10.7% y-o-y growth; 
  - LFL[1] sales growth stood at 7.5% driven by 16.3% average ticket growth and 7.6% traffic decline; 
  - The Company opened 445 stores on gross basis (243 convenience stores, two supermarkets and 200 drogeries). As part 
    of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 35 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition 
    of 410 and the total store base as of December 31, 2020 of 21,564; 
  - Addition of selling space amounted to 126 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,497 thousand sq. m. 
    (representing 3.6% y-o-y growth); 
  - The Company redesigned 55 convenience stores and 17 supermarkets. As at December 31, 2020, 72% of convenience 
    stores, 29% of supermarkets and 56% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
  - Gross profit margin stood at 23.3% - an increase of 168 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo 
    activity in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain 
    costs partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program; 
  - EBITDA was RUB 28.6 billion with a 7.0% margin demonstrating the largest y-o-y improvement among all quarters of 
    2020 by 160 bps driven by strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; 
  - Net income almost tripled y-o-y and stood at RUB 11.1 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.1% in 4Q 2019 to 
    2.7% in 4Q 2020. 
 
 
FY 2020 key operating and financial highlights: 
  - Total revenue increased by 13.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,553.8 billion; 
  - Net retail sales reached RUB 1,510.1 billion representing 13.3% y-o-y growth; 
  - LFL sales growth stood at 7.4% driven by 14.1% average ticket growth and 5.9% traffic decline; 
  - The Company opened 1,292 stores on gross basis (669 convenience stores, four supermarkets and 619 drogeries). As 
    part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 453 stores were closed resulting in a net store 
    addition of 839 and the total store base as of December 31, 2020 of 21,564; 
  - Addition of selling space amounted to 258 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,497 thousand sq. m. 
    (representing 3.6% y-o-y growth); 
  - The Company redesigned 280 convenience stores, 25 supermarkets and 80 drogeries. As at December 31, 2020, 72% of 
    convenience stores, 29% of supermarkets and 56% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
  - Gross profit margin stood at 23.5% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity 
    in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain costs 
    partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program; 
  - EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin - an increase of 97 bps y-o-y driven by strong gross margin 
    dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; 
  - Net income increased by 120.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 37.8 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.2% in 2019 
    to 2.4% in 2020. 
Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: 
"2020 was an extraordinary year delivering both challenges and opportunities. We continued with our transformation and 
optimization of the key business processes while facing the pandemic and managed to deliver strong operating and 
financial results. 
We set three main priorities and made good progress across all of them. We focused on operating efficiency of the 
existing store base and delivered solid LFL results and sales density improvements. We achieved strong profitability 
regain with EBITDA margin up 97 bps y-o-y. We put enormous efforts to improve working capital and got the ball rolling 
with RUB 30.5 bn cash release. Finally, pandemic challenges made us reconsider our debt burden and reduce our leverage 
significantly. The fact that we achieved almost twice higher returns on the whole business I consider as a dramatic 
enhancement. 
As a result, we are entering 2021 with completely different financial position having leverage of 1.1x, improved 
working capital cycle and free cash flow position of Rub 85 billion. This provides opportunities for faster 
return-driven expansion. We will continue with step-by-step improvements across all business areas and deliver further 
profitability gains aimed at creating additional value to our shareholders". 
Key events in 4Q 2020 and after the reported period: 
 
  - Magnit continued to clusterize its formats based on customer trends of different localities and has opened a 
    metropolitan convenience store and launched a pilot format of Magnit Cosmetic Mini; 
  - Magnit has signed long-term lease agreements for 77 retail facilities previously occupied by stores operated by TD 
    Intertorg in the North-West region; 
  - The Company has finalized the planning phase of its SAP-based ERP Transformation Program and started its 
    implementation; 
  - Magnit fully restored its distribution center in the Voronezh region, which was damaged by fire in late April 2019; 
  - The Company has launched its own online ordering and delivery service available in the new Magnit Dostavka 
    (Delivery - Ed.) application, and then expanded the pilot by launching the delivery from its hypermarkets and a 
    service for express delivery from Magnit Cosmetic stores in partnership with Delivery Club; 
  - Magnit has launched goods availability assessment system; 
  - The Company has launched the VMI (Vendor Managed Inventory) system and tested it in one of its distribution 
    centers. The system will allow Magnit to delegate inventory forecasting and replenishment in DCs to its vendors; 
  - Magnit has initiated development of its own super app. As the first stage, the Company launched the Magnit Pay 
    payment service; 
  - Magnit began large-scale supply chain transformation. It has started implementing a unified forecasting and 
    replenishment (F&R) system built upon a cloud-based platform from Relex Solutions; 
  - Magnit announced dividends for 9M 2020 in the total amount of c. RUB 25 billion or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary 
    share. 
 
4Q and FY 2020 Operating Results 
                                       4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change Change, % FY 2020   FY 2019   Change  Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB    395,160 356,953 38,208 10.7%     1,510,071 1,332,929 177,142 13.3% 
Convenience Stores[2]                  301,153 270,384 30,769 11.4%     1,161,295 1,020,400 140,895 13.8% 
Supermarkets[3]                        53,923  53,834  89     0.2%      203,541   200,096   3,445   1.7% 
Drogerie Stores                        36,997  31,193  5,804  18.6%     134,272   109,670   24,602  22.4% 
Other Formats[4]                       3,087   1,541   1,546  100.3%    10,963    2,763     8,200   296.8% 
Number of Tickets, mln                 1,155   1,218   -63    -5.2%     4,641     4,690     -49     -1.0% 
Convenience stores                     962     1,022   -60    -5.9%     3,890     3 963     -73     -1.8% 
Supermarkets                           84      95      -11    -11.6%    338       379       -41     -10.9% 
Drogerie Stores                        100     95      4      4.6%      380       339       42      12.3% 
Other Formats                          9       5       4      67.5%     33        10        24      238.9% 
Average Ticket[5], RUB                 342     293     49     16.8%     325       284       41      14.5% 
Convenience stores                     313     264     49     18.4%     299       258       41      15.9% 
Supermarkets                           643     567     76     13.4%     603       528       75      14.2% 
Drogerie Stores                        371     327     44     13.4%     353       324       29      9.0% 
Other Formats                          332     275     57     20.8%     322       271       51      18.8% 
Number of Stores (EOP)                 21,564  20,725  839    4.0%      21,564    20,725    839     4.0% 
Convenience Stores                     14,911  14,622  289    2.0%      14,911    14,622    289     2.0% 
Supermarkets                           470     473     -3     -0.6%     470       473       -3      -0.6% 
Drogerie Stores                        6,183   5,630   553    9.8%      6,183     5,630     553     9.8% 
Store Openings (Gross)                 445     321     124    38.6%     1,292     2,841     -1,549  -54.5% 
Convenience Stores                     243     204     39     19.1%     669       1,630     -961    -59.0% 
Supermarkets                           2       6       -4     -66.7%    4         9         -5      -55.6% 
Drogerie Stores                        200     111     89     80.2%     619       1,202     -583    -48.5% 
Store Closures                         35      93      -58    -62.4%    453       464       -11     -2.4% 
Convenience Stores                     31      89      -58    -65.2%    380       435       -55     -12.6% 
Supermarkets                           1       0       1      n/a       7         3         4       133.3% 
Drogerie Stores                        3       4       -1     -25.0%    66        26        40      153.8% 
Store Openings (Net)                   410     228     182    79.8%     839       2,377     -1,538  -64.7%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
