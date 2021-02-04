Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A143MK ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 
Stuttgart
04.02.21
08:01 Uhr
8,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,18 %
04.02.2021 | 08:34
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Draper Esprit (GROW): Initiation - Europe's leading pureplay listed VC 
04-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 4 February 2021 
 
Draper Esprit (GROW): Initiation - Europe's leading pureplay listed VC 
Draper Esprit is the leading listed VC in Europe, committing GBP120m of funding annually to European start-ups, with a 
proven track record (over 125 deals since 2006, USUSD13bn of exits) and a high-quality management team. Since 2016 Draper 
Esprit has been scaling its model, building the breadth and maturity of its underlying portfolio, with multiple core 
holdings ready to exit in 2021, market conditions permitting. Through a diversified investment holding company, Draper 
Esprit provides liquid exposure to a growing portfolio of Europe's leading, high-growth tech start-ups, an investment 
class that is hard to access for the public market investor. In our view, Draper Esprit's 15.1% FY16-20 NAV/share CAGR, 
together with the latent value in its portfolio, justify a premium rating. 
 
Investors increasingly recognise that Draper Esprit warrants a premium as a rapidly scaling leader in the technology 
sector, which has delivered a 15.1% FY16-20 NAV/share CAGR, with a promising portfolio of investments and a growing 
fund management business. As such, the company trades at 1.28x historical NAV (H121: 600p). Catalysts for a re-rating 
include further scaling of the business, a listing on the main market, growth in third-party fee income, and successful 
exits and IPOs. 
 
Click here to view the full report. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
