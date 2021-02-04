DJ Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts 04-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 4 February 2021 PETROFAC SECURES PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT OMAN CONTRACTS Petrofac has been awarded two contracts, together worth around USUSD300 million through Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). The first is a direct EPC contract for PDO's Marmul Main Production Station (MMPS) - Gas Compression project. The scope of work for the 30-month, lump-sum turnkey contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, start-up and initial operational support. Located at Marmul in the South of Oman, approximately 800 kilometres from Muscat, the purpose of the new facility is to eliminate permanent flaring and manage associated gas. The work includes gas recovery and booster compressors, gas sweetening, dehydration and other units, utility systems and modification of existing facilities. The second is a project delivery contract with Petrofac's partner and main PDO contract holder Arabian Industries Projects LLC, for selected PDO concession areas in the North of Oman. The scope of this seven-year contract is for provision of reimbursable engineering services, integrated project support and management services, and has an option to extend for three years. In line with the main objectives of the integrated project services part of this contract, Petrofac will ensure the effective management, control, execution and documentation of changes and additions to production facilities through specific technical studies related to concept development, development of front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed design. Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer - Engineering & Construction, commented: "Petrofac has a significant track record in Oman and PDO are a longstanding client. We look forward to building on our strong relationship through these latest contract awards. Both will be delivered by our teams in the Sultanate, with the focus on safety, maximising local and sustainable delivery, and generating In-Country Value." Petrofac has been serving Oman's energy industries for more than 30 years and during this time has: - Established a multi discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat - Invested USUSD30 million in a state-of-the-art technical training centre with its partner Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) - Developed a highly capable workforce, with over 30% Omanisation in the Sultanate - Recorded multi-billion-dollar ICV contribution to Oman's economy in respect of the purchase of Omani goods and services Ends For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager aaron.clark@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 92878 EQS News ID: 1165593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

