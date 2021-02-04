Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts
Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts

DJ Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts 
04-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
4 February 2021 
 
 
PETROFAC SECURES PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT OMAN CONTRACTS 
Petrofac has been awarded two contracts, together worth around USUSD300 million through Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). 
 
The first is a direct EPC contract for PDO's Marmul Main Production Station (MMPS) - Gas Compression project. The scope 
of work for the 30-month, lump-sum turnkey contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, 
start-up and initial operational support. 
 
Located at Marmul in the South of Oman, approximately 800 kilometres from Muscat, the purpose of the new facility is to 
eliminate permanent flaring and manage associated gas. The work includes gas recovery and booster compressors, gas 
sweetening, dehydration and other units, utility systems and modification of existing facilities. 
 
The second is a project delivery contract with Petrofac's partner and main PDO contract holder Arabian Industries 
Projects LLC, for selected PDO concession areas in the North of Oman. The scope of this seven-year contract is for 
provision of reimbursable engineering services, integrated project support and management services, and has an option 
to extend for three years. 
 
In line with the main objectives of the integrated project services part of this contract, Petrofac will ensure the 
effective management, control, execution and documentation of changes and additions to production facilities through 
specific technical studies related to concept development, development of front-end engineering design (FEED) and 
detailed design. 
 
Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer - Engineering & Construction, commented: "Petrofac has a significant track record 
in Oman and PDO are a longstanding client. We look forward to building on our strong relationship through these latest 
contract awards. Both will be delivered by our teams in the Sultanate, with the focus on safety, maximising local and 
sustainable delivery, and generating In-Country Value." 
 
Petrofac has been serving Oman's energy industries for more than 30 years and during this time has: 
  - Established a multi discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat 
  - Invested USUSD30 million in a state-of-the-art technical training centre with its partner Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) 
  - Developed a highly capable workforce, with over 30% Omanisation in the Sultanate 
  - Recorded multi-billion-dollar ICV contribution to Oman's economy in respect of the purchase of Omani goods and 
    services 
 
Ends 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations 
jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com 
 
Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager 
aaron.clark@petrofac.com 
 
 
Tulchan Communications Group 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@tulchangroup.com 
 
Martin Robinson 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; 
innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          PFC 
LEI Code:      2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.:  92878 
EQS News ID:   1165593 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.