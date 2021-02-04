Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 financial results -2

DJ Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 financial results

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 financial results 04-Feb-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 financial results - Delivering 8% EBITDA growth and 135% EPS growth q/q; EBITDA margin hits 41% - Moscow, Russia - 4 February 2021 - PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its Q4 & FY2020 financial results for the period ended 31 December 2020. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FY2020 USD million, unless otherwise stated Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % FY 2020 FY 2019 Change, % Revenue 1,723 1,852 (7.0%) 6,870 8,157 (15.8%) EBITDA1 710 656 8.2% 2,422 2,805 (13.7%) EBITDA margin, % 41.2% 35.4% 5.8 ppts 35.3% 34.4% 0.9 ppts Profit from operations 585 538 8.7% 1,930 2,327 (17.1%) Operating margin, % 34.0% 29.0% 5.0 ppts 28.1% 28.5% (0.4 ppts) Free cash flow2 212 382 (44.5%) 838 1,099 (23.7%) Net profit 386 167 131.1% 1,016 1,767 (42.5%) Basic EPS3, USD 0.47 0.20 135.0% 1.23 2.14 (42.5%) Net Debt/EBITDA4, USD 0.84 0.77 0.84 0.56

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020 ANALYSIS: - Group revenue declined by 7.0% q/q to USD1,723 million (Q3 2020: USD1,852 million), reflecting lower steel sales

volumes compared with a high base in Q3 2020, although this was partly offset by q/q growth in steel and iron ore

prices. - Group EBITDA increased by 8.2% q/q to USD710 million (Q3 2020: USD656 million), driven by cost reductions. Severstal's

vertically integrated business model delivered an EBITDA margin of 41.2%, maintaining the Group's position of

having one of the highest EBITDA margins in the steel industry globally. - Free Cash Flow was USD212 million (Q3 2020: USD382 million), primarily reflecting earnings growth offset by changes in

net working capital q/q. - Net profit was USD386 million (Q3 2020: USD167 million), including an FX gain of USD111 million. - Cash CAPEX amounted to USD311 million (Q3 2020: USD341 million). - Net debt increased to USD2,029 million at the end of Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: USD1,782 million). - Severstal is committed to returning maximum value to its shareholders whilst managing and maintaining a comfortable

level of debt. Severstal's financial position remains strong with a Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.84 as at the end of

Q4 2020. The Board of Directors has therefore recommended a dividend of 36.27 roubles per share for Q4 2020.

FY2020 vs. FY2019 ANALYSIS: - Group revenue declined by 15.8 % y/y to USD6,870 million in FY2020 (FY2019: USD8,157 million). This drop in revenue y/y

was due to weaker pricing dynamics for steel products and lower sales volumes in the period. - Group EBITDA declined by 13.7% y/y to USD2,422 million in FY2020 (FY2019: USD2,805 million), primarily reflecting lower

revenues, which were partially offset by a reduction in the cost of sales. The Group's EBITDA margin increased y/y

to 35.3% (FY2019: 34.4%). - The Company generated USD838 million of FCF in FY2020 (FY2019: USD1,099 million), mainly reflecting both a decline in

EBITDA and CAPEX growth y/y.

FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHTS: - At the end of Q4 2020, cash and cash equivalents declined to USD583 million (Q3 2020: USD781 million). - Gross debt remained almost unchanged at USD2,612 million (Q3 2020: USD2,563 million). - Net debt increased to USD2,029 million at the end of Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: USD1,782 million). The Net debt/EBITDA ratio was

0.84 at the end of Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: 0.77). Severstal's Net debt/EBITDA ratio remains one of the lowest among steel

companies globally and allows the Company to maintain a comfortable level of debt, whilst continuing to return

value to its shareholders. - The Group's liquidity position remained strong in Q4 2020, with USD583 million in cash and cash equivalents in

addition to unused committed credit lines and overdraft facilities of USD1,096 million, more than covering the

Company's short-term principal debt of USD582 million.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal Management, commented:

"In the unprecedented pandemic year our strategic priorities and transformational goals have proved to be even more relevant and timely than before - relentless focus on costs, commitment to serve our clients, and pursuit of new business opportunities - have allowed us to preserve full capacity throughout the period, provide job security and continue with our long-term development plans.

Though we have avoided large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19 at our operations, regrettably we recorded a 3% growth in the Company's LTIFR in 2020 and there were four fatalities of our staff. In order to achieve our goal of zero fatalities, we have made significant changes in our safety department, including personnel changes, certifying our key assets under ISO 45001 regulations and we also launched our 'Lethal Risk Management' project. In 2021 we will continue to introduce a number of new initiatives to tackle current safety issues.

In Q4 2020, steel and raw material prices reached multi-year highs. Currently, the market environment is especially advantageous to steelmakers who have vertically integrated business models with their own supply of raw materials. Despite declines in revenues due to negative macro factors during the first half of the year, we have retained our profitability levels at 35.3% for the year. In the fourth quarter we achieved a record high EBITDA margin of 41.2%.

Additionally, I am pleased to say that in Q4 2020 we successfully launched our key investment projects: BF#3 and the first unit of coking battery #11. These two projects are expected to result in several million dollars of efficiency gains starting in the current calendar year.

Severstal's financial position remains strong, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.84 times at the end of Q4 2020, and the Board remains confident in its outlook and is recommending a dividend of 36.27 roubles per share for Q4 2020".

SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL (RSD)

USD million, unless otherwise stated Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % FY 2020 FY 2019 Change, % Revenue 1,708 1,851 (7.7%) 6,845 8,025 (14.7%) EBITDA 395 412 (4.1%) 1,528 1,528 0.0% EBITDA margin, % 23.1% 22.3% 0.8 ppts 22.3% 19.0% 3.3 ppts

RSD sales of steel products declined by 17% q/q to 2.45 mln tonnes in Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: 2.95 mln tonnes) reflecting the 'high base' effect in sales volumes from Q3 2020, a higher share of exports with a longer realisation period and a q/q production decline.

The share of domestic steel shipments in the Company's sales mix was 65% (Q3 2020: 65%). In Q4 2020 Severstal increased the share of semi-finished and hot rolled products in its export sales.

The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased to 53% (Q3 2020: 50%). Severstal increased sales volumes of high value-added metalware products by 10% in Q4 2020, which resulted in lower long product sales q/q.

The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q4 2020 continued to rise, growing by 7% q/q following an increase in the previous quarter. This is a result of positive steel pricing dynamics for export destinations and a higher share of HVA products in the sales mix q/q.

RSD top line declined by 7.7% q/q to USD1,708 million (Q3 2020: USD1,851 million) due to a sales volumes decline q/q. EBITDA declined by 4.1% q/q to USD395 million (Q3 2020: USD412 million). The EBITDA margin remained almost flat at 23.1% (Q3 2020: 22.3%).

The total non-integrated cash cost of slab production per tonne at the Cherepovets Steel Mill in Q4 2020 increased by USD23/t q/q to USD293/t (Q3 2020: USD270/t) affected by higher input cost. The integrated cash cost of slab in Q4 2020 declined by USD13/t q/q to USD160/t (Q3 2020: USD173/t).

SEVERSTAL RESOURCES

USD million, unless otherwise stated Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % FY 2020 FY 2019 Change, % Revenue 550 473 16.3% 1,825 2,169 (15.9%) EBITDA 344 261 31.8% 958 1,248 (23.2%) EBITDA margin, % 62.5% 55.2% 7.3 ppts 52.5% 57.5% (5.0 ppts)

Sales volumes of coking coal concentrate from Vorkutaugol increased by 3% q/q to 1.26 mln tonnes as a result of 1ZH concentrate output growth q/q.

Sales volumes of iron ore pellets increased by 8% to 2.83 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 2.61 mln tonnes) on the back of q/q iron ore pellet production growth at Karelsky Okatysh.

Sales volumes of iron ore concentrate declined by 11% to 1.74 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 1.96 mln tonnes), primarily driven by higher output at the Yakovlevskiy mine, offset by lower production at Karelsky Okatysh due to seasonal factors and improved pellet sales.

Revenue from the Resources Division increased to USD550 million in Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: USD473 million). EBITDA increased by 31.8% q/q to USD344 million (Q3 2020: USD261 million). The EBITDA margin increased to 62.5%.

At Vorkutaugol, the cash cost of coal concentrate per tonne declined to USD52t (Q3 2020: USD72/t). The cash cost of iron ore pellets per tonne at Karelsky Okatysh increased to USD25/t (Q3 2020: USD22/t). At Olcon, the cash cost per tonne of iron ore concentrate was USD23/t (Q3 2020: USD22/t).

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 36.27 roubles per share for Q4 2020. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. The record date for participation in the AGM is 26 April 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021.

OUTLOOK

In Q4 2020, a surge in steel prices was driven by a supply deficit in the global steel market with revived demand in ex-China. Raw material prices have been increasing, supported by an expansion of steelmakers' margins and production increase q/q. It is unclear how long the high prices for steel and raw materials globally will continue, but Severstal anticipates that the positive momentum in steel and raw material prices observed in November and December 2020 will positively impact Q1 2021 results.

Russian domestic steel demand in 2020 fell only by 3% y/y, and demand within Severstal's product range dropped by 2%. Construction sector demonstrated 1.5% growth. In 2021 Russian steel demand is expected to recover by 3-4% y/y, driven by an improved construction activity and oil & gas sector recovery.

Despite the number of potential headwinds on both export and domestic markets, including possible further waves of outbreaks of COVID-19, Severstal's low cost position allows us to be competitive and the Board remains confident in the resilience of the Company's business model relative to its local and global peers.

