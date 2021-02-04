DJ Severstal 2021 capital investment programme

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal 2021 capital investment programme 04-Feb-2021 / 10:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Severstal announces 2021 capital investment programme February 4, 2021, Moscow - PAO Severstal ("Severstal"; "the Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its capital investment programme for 2021. Severstal plans to invest approximately USD1.35 billion in 2021, focusing on a number of major projects in its Russian Steel and Resources divisions, as well as on key focus areas of the Company's strategy, namely, excellent customer experience, cost leadership and new opportunities. In 2021, Severstal will invest USD453 million in the maintenance of its existing facilities and USD42 mln in industrial safety system improvements, labour protection and environmental projects. USD124 million will be allocated towards investments in IT and digital projects, including the ongoing transition of the Company's divisions to a new generation of the SAP ERP system - the SAP S / 4 HANA solution, developing e-commerce, the automation of production, supply chain management and the implementation of digital tools. Russian Steel division Investments in Severstal's Russian Steel division in 2021 will amount to approximately USD785 million, of which USD469 million will be directed to development projects. The division's largest projects are the second stage of the construction of coke oven battery No. 11 (first commissioned at the end of 2020, with the full capacity expected to be completed in 2022), bringing blast furnace No. 3 to design capacity, and also investment in the long-range mill and the heating furnaces. Resources division Investments in the Company's resources enterprises in 2021 will amount to approximately USD524 million, USD267 million of which will be used to develop production. One of the most important investment areas for the Company this year will be the main phase of construction of the Cycle-flow technology complex at Karelsky Okatysh. CPT is a modern technology used for transporting rock mass by dump truck, which significantly reduces emissions from the operation of quarry equipment. Severstal will continue its programme to increase production at the Yakovlevsky mine, which will increase the Company's iron ore production to 5 million tons by 2023. Other investment priorities for Severstal's resources assets include increasing production volumes at Vorkutaugol and the development of the Pechegubsky field via the Olkon mine. Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, commented: "Severstal continues to implement its large-scale transformation programme, which has enabled us to maintain our global efficiency leadership despite the crisis in 2020. As usual, in 2021 the majority of investment will be focused on development projects that will help us to achieve a significant, long-term advantage over our peers in the cost of basic products, to provide customers with unique solutions and products of guaranteed high quality, and to increase our steel production volumes and strengthen Severstal's vertical integration. Blast furnace No. 3 and coke oven No. 11 will have a significant impact on reducing the cost of steel production starting this year, and this will help to create additional value for shareholders. Total investments in 2021 will be comparable to investments in 2020." All of these amounts are subject to adjustments dependent on FX changes. The majority of the Company's expenditure in 2021 will be in rubles. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: UPD TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 92883 EQS News ID: 1165695 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

