Changes to the Securitas Group Management team

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Lindback appointed new group CFO from August 16th 2021 as Bart Adam steps down. Brett Pickens appointed Divisional President for AMEA from April 1st 2021.

Securitas focus remains on building deep specialization in each of our protective services, adding data-driven intelligence and delivering client centric solutions, to become the Intelligent Protective Services Partner. We are happy to promote two of our strong leaders on the continuation of our transformation journey, as one member of Group Management steps down. All other Group Management members continue in their present roles.

Andreas Lindback, Divisional President for AMEA since 2017 and with Securitas since 2011, will take over the role of CFO on August 16th, 2021. Brett Pickens, COO AMEA and with Securitas since 2018, will take over the role of Divisional President AMEA and becomes a member of Group Management effective April 1st 2021.

- Andreas has demonstrated very capable leadership in many different roles and has a deep insight into both our business and our financial processes. I look forward to working even more closely with him in his new role. Brett has been instrumental in developing, embedding and delivering on our strategy in AMEA and I am confident he will be successful in leading the Division, says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO.

Bart Adam, who has been with Securitas since 2000 in various leadership positions and as CFO since 2013, has agreed with us that the time is right to step down. Bart remains in the CFO role until August 15th, 2021 and will thereafter leave Group Management but continue to support as strategic advisor to the CEO until end of February 2022.

- I would like to sincerely thank Bart for his commitment and substantial contributions to Securitas over his 21 years in the company. Bart has been a highly appreciated leader and colleague, to many of our people, not least to myself, and he has been instrumental to Securitas' development. I wish him all the very best going forward, and look forward to a smooth handover as well as to continuing our collaboration for another year, says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO.

About Andreas Lindback

Andreas has been in his current role since 2017, and part of Group Management from 2019. Since joining Securitas in 2011 he has held roles as Divisional Controller in AMEA and Corporate Finance Manager at Securitas Group. Over the last years Andreas has delivered substantial growth and built a strong team for AMEA, where we are now pursuing a clear strategy to build further momentum in the region.Andreas is Swedish and will be based in Stockholm and holds a M.Sc. in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

About Brett Pickens

Brett has been in Securitas as COO AMEA since 2018, where he has and been instrumental in driving our strategy to grow security solutions and well as in ensuring excellent delivery of our client facing solutions. Before joining Securitas, Brett held senior leadership positions within ISS and Wilson Security in the Asia Pacific region. Brett is Australian and will be based in Singapore. He holds tertiary qualifications in security operations and security risk management from APIS.

