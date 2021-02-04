Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive Supply Arrangement Agreement for Japan (the "Agreement") with Frosty's Extracts LLC ("Frosty's") for the production and procurement of high-quality CBD isolate.

Sweet Earth continues to focus on its global expansion of high-end CBD products that includes skin and body care products, pet treats and all-natural CBD cigarettes. Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated farm-to-shelf award-winning company that is focused on creating products by using non-GMO hemp void of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. The Company selected Frosty's1 as a partner as the latter shares the same values and provides Oregon's leading chain of custody compliance service. It is a leading extractor with over nine years of experience in a relatively young sector and places great value on a complete holistic approach to production.

Sweet Earth is in the process of expanding into Asia, with a focus on Japan and Hong Kong. Frosty's was a natural fit as both companies focus on high-quality and compliant production. Sweet Earth maintains a proprietary hemp strain while Frosty's maintains proprietary extraction processes.

The Asia Pacific CBD skin care market is estimated to grow significantly and record a CAGR of 28.25% during the estimated period of 2020-20282. The market is expected to be worth US$5.8 BN by 2024, led by China and Japan. Given its long-term experience and network in Asia, including the skincare industry, Sweet Earth has made expansion into the region a priority and hopes to be a "first mover."

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "The Agreement with Frosty's puts two formidable companies that are both focused on providing high-quality products based on the same team. We both understand that in order to create the best products, it starts with expertise in the research lab and passion in the fields. Frosty's was a natural fit for our global expansion vision."

Bill Bingham, CEO and co-Founder of Frosty's, commented, "We are very excited with the opportunity to enter into the Agreement with Sweet Earth, a company that continues to lead the way in creating new CBD products and branding. Often receiving accolades as a leading farm-to-shelf leader, we also recognize that it is a branding and social media trend setter, which will allow us both to expand our market penetration internationally."

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website:https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation.

In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

For additional information contact :

Peter Espig / CEO and Director

Telephone: (778) 385-1213

Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

____________________

1 Website: http://frostysextracts.com/.

2 NK Wo od Research Report: Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care Market Report Forecast 2020 - 2028.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73617