Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that NexaSMART allows for deepened analysis and understanding of social media influence over stock prices. Nexalogy will soon add Reddit and other data sources in order to expand AI interpretation of such trends. NexaSMART stands for "Social Media Automated Reporting Technology."

Many investor eyes have turned to the subject of discussion forums such as Reddit that can have impact on the stock market and the price rise of specific stocks, sometimes even despite poor business indicators. According to the Wall Street Journal, mainstream journalists have linked cryptocurrency, stock speculation and conspiracy theories together as a formula for volatility in markets.1

In todays environment, investors rely even more on their investments to secure a comfortable retirement. We believe it is vital for people to know what the truth is and what is fiction when searching for information online that can have a major impact on their returns.

Nexalogy, the wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, has expertise in disinformation research, and is able to track phenomenon of this nature as evidenced in NexaSMART reports (Read Report Here).

According to MarketWatch, a Market Extra article indicated how monitoring is a market opportunity2 one that Nexalogy feels SMART technology can provide actionable insights for, in terms of monitoring stock volatility.

Key highlights of the report: NexaSecurity AI report is very much on point summarizing stock winners and losers and the gist of discussions without human input. This newly generated report also clearly indicated a 'silver squeeze' was being debated across the r/wallstreetbets and other Reddit sub-reddits forums as well as on Twitter. The report also maps journalist interest in day traders, hedge-funds, and the overall stock market impact of the Reddit effect.

"We started collecting this data at the end of January," says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company. "This report was generated after three days of data collection and is an example of our AI in action. We are happy to report that NexaSMART will include Reddit and other data sources as of Q2 2021. This will expand our offering and capitalize of the new information environment reflected in the Reddit events."

About Nexalogy Ai

Our AI pre-reads text, selects verbatims, and summarizes themes quickly, reliably, and with precision. The AI technology creates powerful reports based on our algorithms and automatically selects the most important original posts to include, in minutes rather than hours. Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. This means social media and forum trends can be understood faster and with less difficulty, keeping companies ahead of the curve.

For additional information on Nexalogy and other AI information, please visit the website at: https://nexalogy.com/product/.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

1 Sourced: Wall Street Journal - Jan. 29, 2021: GameStop, Bitcoin and QAnon: How the Wisdom of Crowds Became the Anarchy of the Mob

2 Sourced: Market Extra - Feb. 1, 2021: GameStop short squeeze fuels new stock-market services tracking Reddit messages

