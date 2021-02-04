Donna Reddy to lead the Company's CPG brand acceleration and retail operations through its next phase of growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) -Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce its board of directors has appointed Donna Reddy to the position of President of Plant&Co, effective immediately. Ms. Donna Reddy, a strategic and results-driven leader in the marketing and branding industry, will be responsible to lead the operations of the Company through its next phase of growth focused on expanding both the number of products offered and total addressable market.

"Donna is an important addition to our talented and entrepreneurial management team as we focus on establishing a leadership position in the plant-based food sector," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Donna has an impressive track record in the food industry and has done an amazing job with the repackaging, rebranding, and launching a new marketing strategy for Holy Crap breakfast cereals. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Donna as we will build from this success by using our capital and technological resources to grow our own line of plant-based products through both acquisition and internal product development."

Ms. Reddy has a successful track record in the food and beverage sector as the VP of Brand Elevation at GreenSpace Brands, a food and beverage start-up, where she was responsible for overseeing Product Development, Branding, Marketing, and Design of 9 brands across Canada, including Love Child Organics baby food brand. Reddy also worked at Consumer Impact Marketing, a full-service marketing agency, and Universal Studios where she was responsible for driving growth in select retail locations. Reddy is also the recipient of various awards, including the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Mentorships from the University of Guelph, and a 2008 CIM Mark of a Leader Winner for Innovation.

Most recently, Ms. Reddy held the position of President of Holy Crap Foods Inc. Since joining Holy Crap in 2019, she has been instrumental in repositioning the brand and overseeing the rebrand for all four of the Holy Crap breakfast cereal flavours as well as increasing its product development efforts. Reddy also re-established a successful distribution model, developed a close relationship with BuyBC and other BC and Canada-wide enterprises. Due to Reddy's efforts, Holy Crap products are available for sale in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Whole Foods, London Drugs, Save On Foods, Organic Garage, Nature's Emporium, Choices Markets, The Big Carrot, Ambrosia, and Natures Fare Markets, online through its website www.holycrap.com and www.amazon.ca. Donna continues to build a loyal consumer base valuing the importance of each individual consumer interaction with the brand.

About Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on our healthy and delicious breakfast cereals please visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant-based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the expectations, intentions, plans and future actions of the Company and YamChops. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. or YamChops described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

