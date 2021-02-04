Findologic, the leading search and navigation platform, has today announced the appointment of Steven Ledgerwood as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Former EMEA MD of Conductor, a search and content intelligence platform that helps marketers improve visibility online, Ledgerwood joins Findologic with extensive MarTech experience, having held senior executive and board-level roles at Exponea and Emarsys.

Having successfully led commercial organisations in the MarTech space for over 15 years across key global markets, including EMEA, APAC and the Americas, Ledgerwood is no stranger to creating and implementing the strategies needed to dramatically accelerate business performance and growth, whether its delivering operational excellence through the creation of new teams or strategising entry into new markets.

As CRO, Ledgerwood will spearhead the success of Findologic's EMEA operations as it eyes ambitious growth plans to solidify its position as the foremost solution provider for global site search and navigation in key markets, including DACH and the UK. He will be charged with growing the number of retailers and brands who would benefit from Findologic's solution, including the use of its latest product, Li.S.A., an AI-based virtual shopping assistant that uses intent signals and discovery to power improved on-site search, whilst expanding the use of Findologic's capabilities within its existing customer-base.

Already working with major European brands, including Carrera Toys, Plumbworld, Lucky Bike, Expert and Pour Moi, Findologic's 150-strong partner ecosystem including technology solutions, such as Styla and Nosto, and integrations with global commerce platforms, from SAP and ShopifyPlus to Magento2 and commercetools perfectly places the business to support brands' and retailers' digital transformation journeys as demand for eCommerce continues to boom.

Ledgerwood joins at an exciting time for the business, as it announced rapid growth in 2020 and has grown its European team by +25% in the last year.

"We're very excited to bring Steve on board," said Matthias Heimbeck, CEO of Findologic. "He is a great asset to the team and this move will ensure we can further leverage our strong positioning and innovative services as we expand into new markets and consolidate our leading standing within regions where we already operate. His profound experience will allow us to scale, setting world-class standards for customer experience as the eCommerce market continues to accelerate at pace."

Speaking on his appointment, Ledgerwood commented: "Demand for eCommerce has never been higher, so the imperative for retail businesses is not only to establish themselves online, but to offer up engaging and straightforward customer experiences that differentiate them from the competition, and keep customers coming back. Findologic's solution is uniquely placed to help retailers achieve that; by basing on-site search on intent and not keywords, it revolutionises the way shoppers are served results online, to enhance CX, drive conversions and revenues, all while reducing returns and improving customer lifetime value."

-Ends-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005055/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Cole

sarah.cole@fieldworksmarketing.co.uk

+44 (0)7872 884 002