NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Tikkurila due to offer (24/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tikkurila Oyj (Tikkurila) published on February 4, 2021 and may be subject to change. PPG Industries, Inc. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Tikkurila, so that every one (1) Tikkurila share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of EUR 34.00 per share. If Tikkurila, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards in Tikkurila (TIK1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838495