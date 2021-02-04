Anzeige
WKN: A1CSR6 ISIN: FI4000008719 
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Tikkurila due to offer (24/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tikkurila Oyj
(Tikkurila) published on February 4, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

PPG Industries, Inc. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all
outstanding shares in Tikkurila, so that every one (1) Tikkurila share held
will entitle their holder to a cash payment of EUR 34.00 per share. If
Tikkurila, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the
underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient
to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set
a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards in
Tikkurila (TIK1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the
attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838495
