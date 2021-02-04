Checkit has acquired Tutela, its US distributor, for $0.85m/£0.62m in cash and intends to use it as a springboard for its plans to grow the wider business in the US. At the same time, Checkit has strengthened its management team, hiring a managing director to run the US operations and a group chief commercial officer (CCO). With a significantly larger addressable market than the UK, Checkit is keen to drive adoption of its connected solutions by large US enterprises.

